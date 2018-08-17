Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

GIFI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.30). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $54.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

