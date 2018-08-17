Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
GIFI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.30). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $54.01 million for the quarter.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.
Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.