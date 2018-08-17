GTX (GTXI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

GTXI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. GTX has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $402.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.99.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). research analysts expect that GTX will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Wills purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason T. Shackelford sold 9,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $176,393.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $346,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GTX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GTX by 23.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GTX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in GTX during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GTX during the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

