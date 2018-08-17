Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 1,078,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 747,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $804.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $196.42 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 11.54%. equities analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1,425.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.