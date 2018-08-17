Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Supervielle earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.0311373211764 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,067. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $804.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $196.42 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

