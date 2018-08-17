GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GHG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.30 target price on the stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,332. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,544,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,182,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

