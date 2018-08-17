Greenline Partners LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 120,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 514,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 375,542 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

