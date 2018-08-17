Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,326 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 9.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Nike by 10.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 529,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Nike by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 86,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $448,773.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,778 shares of company stock valued at $42,616,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.05 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

