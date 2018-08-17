Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,195 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC raised its position in SAP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SAP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,525,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SAP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 692,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,811,000 after buying an additional 81,282 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,099,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,943,000 after buying an additional 176,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

