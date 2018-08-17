Green Dot Co. (GDOT) COO Sells $848,700.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) COO Kuan Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $848,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,445.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kuan Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Kuan Archer sold 9,589 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $800,393.83.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.03. 196,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,175. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.74. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.18 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “$81.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $5,321,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $2,213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $280,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

