Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Green Bancorp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Bancorp by 123.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Bancorp by 1,216.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,770 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,326,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Green Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

GNBC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Green Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.14.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. equities analysts predict that Green Bancorp Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Green Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

GNBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other Green Bancorp news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $22,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Green Bancorp Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.