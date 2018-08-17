Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Position Lifted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJX. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 198,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 276,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $137,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Great Ajax stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.62. Great Ajax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 50.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%. equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 76.43%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

