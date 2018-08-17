Gravity (GRVY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gravity earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.628118629466 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GRVY stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.01. Gravity has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $108.97.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of Gravity are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 27th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 27th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 24th.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.15%.

GRVY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.