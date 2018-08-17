Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,037,494 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the July 13th total of 1,301,361 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider Stephen Alpart acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $51,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 291,468 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “$18.48” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 35.46 and a quick ratio of 35.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 6.87%. sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

