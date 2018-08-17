Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €21.00 ($23.86) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.09 ($27.38).

GYC opened at €23.40 ($26.59) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

