Grafton Group plc (GFTU) Receives GBX 872.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 872.50 ($11.13).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.84) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 776.50 ($9.91) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 641.77 ($8.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 851 ($10.86).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

