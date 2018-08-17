GoldMaxCoin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One GoldMaxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. GoldMaxCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMaxCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000572 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000721 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About GoldMaxCoin

GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org . GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMaxCoin

GoldMaxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMaxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

