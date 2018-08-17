Gold Bits Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (GBC)

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Gold Bits Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $105,242.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Bits Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00006152 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Gold Bits Coin has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00273823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00156552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031583 BTC.

About Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Bits Coin is goldbitscoin.com . The official message board for Gold Bits Coin is blog.goldbitscoin.com

Buying and Selling Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Bits Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Bits Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

