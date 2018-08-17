Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.06

Media headlines about Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.8659930581922 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 1,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,213. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 16.74%. equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.577 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMLP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

