Global Net Lease (GNL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.52. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 352.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

