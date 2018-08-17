Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Receives $88.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $4,307,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 181.4% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 348,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,930,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,291,000 after acquiring an additional 143,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

