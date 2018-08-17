Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $827,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.69.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $328.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $329.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total value of $2,100,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $66,236,407. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

