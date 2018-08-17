Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $660,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,077,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,954.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.