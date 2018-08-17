Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 36,164 McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDermott International by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.81. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

