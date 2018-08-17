George Herrera Sells 747 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $33,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,307. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

