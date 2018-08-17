Genworth Financial (GNW) vs. FGL (FG) Critical Analysis

Genworth Financial (NYSE: FG) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genworth Financial and FGL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genworth Financial currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. FGL has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given FGL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FGL is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of FGL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 9.32% 4.85% 0.70% FGL N/A 9.64% 0.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genworth Financial and FGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.30 billion 0.28 $817.00 million $1.39 3.29 FGL $1.72 billion 1.17 $41.00 million N/A N/A

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FGL.

Summary

FGL beats Genworth Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segment's institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

