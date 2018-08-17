Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Insider Sells $3,156,000.00 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $3,156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimberly J. Popovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $532,700.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $488,900.00.

Shares of GHDX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 14,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,328. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,375.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

