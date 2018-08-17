Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Insider Sells $3,156,000.00 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $3,156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kimberly J. Popovits also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $532,700.00.
- On Thursday, June 14th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $488,900.00.
Shares of GHDX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 14,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,328. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,375.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
GHDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.
Genomic Health Company Profile
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
