General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its position in shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 523,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 493,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 16.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 285,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GAM opened at $36.06 on Friday. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

