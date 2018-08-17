Genedrive (GDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

About Genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

