GBCGoldCoin (GBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,954.00

GBCGoldCoin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. GBCGoldCoin has a total market cap of $2,954.00 and $0.00 worth of GBCGoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GBCGoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GBCGoldCoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GBCGoldCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000096 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GBCGoldCoin Profile

GBCGoldCoin is a coin. GBCGoldCoin’s total supply is 11,361,817 coins. The official website for GBCGoldCoin is gbcgoldcoin.org . GBCGoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @gbcgold and its Facebook page is accessible here

GBCGoldCoin Coin Trading

GBCGoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GBCGoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GBCGoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GBCGoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GBCGoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GBCGoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.