Gary M. Lauder Sells 21,448 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 21,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $917,545.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SSTI opened at $39.14 on Friday. Shotspotter Inc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $487.66 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of -1.66.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shotspotter to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shotspotter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

