Gardner Denver (GDI) PT Set at $37.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) has been assigned a $37.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Gardner Denver from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.20 and a beta of 1.40. Gardner Denver has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $668.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter valued at $14,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 18.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

