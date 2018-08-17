Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 123,339 shares during the period. Presima Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,973.7% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 30,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

GLPI stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

