GameUnits Market Capitalization Tops $121,997.00 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One GameUnits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. GameUnits has a market capitalization of $121,997.00 and $0.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004809 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00254420 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00062888 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org . GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits

Buying and Selling GameUnits

GameUnits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

