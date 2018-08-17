Gamco Investors (GBL) Raised to C at TheStreet

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Gamco Investors stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Gamco Investors has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.98.

In related news, insider Diane Lapointe sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $104,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gamco Investors by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gamco Investors by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gamco Investors by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamco Investors by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gamco Investors by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

