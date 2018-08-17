Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $11.51 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5,334.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,853 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

