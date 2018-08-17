G4S (GFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 340 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

G4S (LON:GFS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 340 ($4.34) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.70) price target on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.56 ($3.96).

GFS stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 252.40 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.37).

G4S (LON:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

