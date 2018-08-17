FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Decreased by Analyst

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.81.

WVE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of WVE opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,473.26% and a negative return on equity of 92.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 37.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $912,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

