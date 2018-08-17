FY2019 EPS Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc Lowered by Cormark (TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.47.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,020.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.36 per share, with a total value of C$33,372.00. Insiders purchased a total of 63,515 shares of company stock valued at $740,933 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

