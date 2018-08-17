FY2018 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Reduced by KeyCorp

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.23 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

