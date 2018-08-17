FY2018 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

