FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,527,649.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 583.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.