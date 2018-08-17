FY2018 Earnings Forecast for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

