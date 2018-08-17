Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $44,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,471,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,524,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.69% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

