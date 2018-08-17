Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 106,852 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,852 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $58,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $201,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at $645,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $409,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,463.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

