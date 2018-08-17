Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $69,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,385,000 after buying an additional 601,236 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,218,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,188,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,010,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after buying an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 840,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,498,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.