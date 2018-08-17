FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 113,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 154,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $109.96.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

