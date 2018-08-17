FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2,241.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 60.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.77%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

