FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 168,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $3,568,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $111.29 and a one year high of $140.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

