Frontline (FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,612,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 525,887 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Frontline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $843.92 million, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Frontline by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

