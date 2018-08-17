Freyrchain (FREC) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Freyrchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Freyrchain has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.37 million worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00278685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00156479 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

Freyrchain launched on February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

